Kuwait denies use of its territory in Babil airstrike

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kuwaiti General Staff firmly denied allegations that Kuwait’s land and military bases were used as launch sites for attacks on neighboring countries.

Colonel Hamad Al-Saqr, the spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, stated that “the General Staff affirms that it has not and will not permit the use or violation of its airspace or territory to launch aggression against any of our neighboring or friendly countries.”

These statements came in response to claims made by Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah on Wednesday. The group alleged that the US forces used Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait as a launch point for a drone strike in northern Babil governorate, resulting in the deaths of four members of al-Hashed al-Shaabi (the Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

The group claimed in a statement, "The American enemy launched a treacherous attack with unmanned aerial vehicles from Ali Al-Salem Base in Kuwait, targeting a group of drone experts who were planning to conduct technical trials to enhance the capabilities of reconnaissance drones for monitoring the borders of Karbala and its external routes, to assist Iraqi security forces in protecting the pilgrims of Arbaeen of Imam Hussein."

The statement held US forces fully responsible for the strike, warning Kuwaiti authorities against allowing their territory to be used as a launchpad for what it described as "American criminal activities against our country, killing our people."

The group also urged the Iraqi government to "work diligently to end the presence" of US forces and the Global Coalition, calling on parliament members to take a clear stance to expel the Americans from the country.