Academic harassment: A crisis shaking Iraq's traditionally safe educational foundations

2024-10-30 17:40:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ At Iraq'suniversities, a troubling trend is emerging as strange behaviors take root.Professors and students alike are grappling with academic harassment, a severeethical and legal violation that jeopardizes the educational environment,traditionally viewed as a safe space.

Unfamiliar Behaviors

Some "unfamiliarbehaviors" are surfacing in Iraqi society, particularly within academia,according to Ali Abdullah, a professor at Dhi Qar University. Speaking toShafaq News Agency, Abdullah described these actions as the "academicharassment phenomenon," noting, “Although this issue is not new, itscurrent visibility and the open discussions surrounding it on social media areunprecedented.”

Abdullah cited severalkey factors fueling this trend. “The economic factor is primary,” he explained,“as many female college students lack sufficient financial support, which canlead some down an inappropriate path.” He further pointed to social media'srole, with its steady flow of photos, videos, and other content pushing youthto emulate on-screen characters, fostering an atmosphere in universities, whichhe said, “allows for the freedom and change that encourages such deviantbehaviors.”

The professor alsoraised concerns over university faculty standards, pointing out, “There is anincreasing number of professors who lack the academic and ethicalqualifications to occupy such a sacred position or serve as genuine educationalmentors.”

“If these issuesremain unaddressed, the situation may only worsen,” Abdullah warned.

In this regard,psychology professor Ahmed al-Dhahabi warned against the severe psychologicalconsequences of sexual harassment, including depression, anxiety, and evensuicidal thoughts. He called for comprehensive education programs to challengeharmful societal norms and promote gender equality.

"Sexualharassment can have devastating effects on victims," al-Dhahabi said."We need to create a society where women feel safe and empowered."

In turn, Dr. HaithamAl-Zubaidi, a psychologist, has shed light on the incidents of harassmentwithin Iraq’s academic circles, noting a concerning pattern of reportsimplicating professors, department heads, deans, and other officials ininappropriate behavior. "Recently, we’ve heard of professors and otheracademic figures displaying behaviors that are socially and individuallyunacceptable, including reports of harassment or even blackmail of femalestudents, often with sexual intent," Al-Zubaidi told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Zubaidi emphasizedthe role of university professors as moral exemplars, stating, "Aprofessor embodies the pinnacle of societal values, and as such, the standingof society rises with that of the university professor." He urged abalanced examination of these incidents, pointing out that they are"rarely one-sided; both the student and the professor are involved."

Moreover, thepsychologist highlighted that some students may engage in "unfaircompetition” by using “immoral means” to gain academic advantages. Suchbehaviors, he said, reflect deeper societal and family influences, with thefamily serving as "the fundamental cultural unit impacting both theprofessor and the student, who is the pillar of the future."

“These unethicalactions often stem from challenging backgrounds or moral deficiencies,impacting both parties; this fault lies on both sides," Al-Zubaidiexplained, stressing the need to address "serious, painful, and sensitivedimensions" within the educational environment. "Society relies ontwo pillars: law and education. If one fails, the other cannot bear the burdenalone," he said, calling for both to remain robust and aligned withsocietal progress.

Awareness And Remedy

Boshra al-Abadi, awomen's rights activist, argued that the lack of strong legal protections forvictims has contributed to the prevalence of sexual harassment in Iraq. Shepointed out that current laws often carry lenient penalties, allowingperpetrators to evade justice.

"The existinglaws are simply not enough to deter perpetrators," al-Abadi said. "Weneed harsher punishments and a more effective judicial system."

The Iraqi Human RightsObservatory has called on authorities to strengthen law enforcement and ensurethat victims feel safe coming forward. The organization has also urged thegovernment to implement stricter privacy protections for victims.

To address the issue,the National Security Apparatus has launched a campaign called "We HaveYour Back," aimed at encouraging victims to report incidents of sexualharassment. The campaign promises to protect the privacy of victims.

Yasra Kareem, theDirector General of the Women's Empowerment Department at the Iraqi Council ofMinisters, told Rudaw TV that her department is working to establish acomprehensive code of conduct for all government institutions to prevent sexualharassment.

"We are workingto ensure that there are clear rules and regulations in place to prevent suchincidents from happening in government institutions," Kareem said. Shealso noted that the Iraqi Interior Ministry has established specializeddepartments to provide support to women who have been victims of sexualharassment.

For his part,Al-Zubaidi stressed the need for "strict monitoring of both femalestudents and university professors, with daily oversight." He advocatedfor implementing additional regulations tailored to each academic subject,noting the need to address perceived leniency in students’ attire and groomingstandards. “Setting clear limits on these matters could help curb behaviorsthat violate personal and social boundaries.”

“Professors,especially new ones, should receive specific training, as certain temptationsmay lead some into inappropriate behavior,” he added, underscoring theimportance of applying the principle, “Those who feel secure from punishmenttend to misbehave,” without exception. Professors, he stressed, must maintainprofessional boundaries, leaving no room for misconduct from any party.

Deterrent Penalties

Sexual harassment isdefined in Iraq's Labor Law No. 37 of 2015 as "any physical or verbalsexual behavior, or any other sex-based conduct, which affects the dignity ofwomen and men, is undesirable, unreasonable, and insulting to those who receiveit, and leads to the rejection or non-submission of any person to suchbehavior, explicitly or implicitly, to make a decision that affects theirjob."

In this context, legalexperts Ahmed Al-Abadi and Mohammed Ali Abdul-Hussein underscored the stringentpenalties imposed by law on unethical behavior within the educational sector.

In an interview withShafaq News Agency, they noted that harassment by teachers or universityprofessors is punishable under the Penal Code, specifically Article 400, whichaddresses indecent acts toward students and carries a penalty of up to one yearin prison. Article 402 further stipulates a maximum of three months ofimprisonment for actions that contravene public morals. Additionally, criminalcourts have started applying the provisions of the dissolved RevolutionaryCommand Council's Resolution No. 160 of 1983, targeting acts that undermine theeducational process.

Furthermore, theexperts elaborated that the legal framework extends beyond criminal sanctions,incorporating administrative penalties such as suspension from duty duringinvestigations and potential dismissal from positions upon confirmation of theoffense.

Real-life Examples

There are no officialstatistics related to harassment or sexual abuse in Iraq, as these cases, dueto traditions, lie in secrecy, and most of them end in reconciliation or arenot pursued due to a lack of evidence.

However, in 2024,Iraqi universities reported three incidents of harassment and blackmailinvolving female students. The Iraqi judiciary has already imposed criminalpenalties on two of the offenders, while investigations into the third case arestill in progress.

A recent sex scandalinvolving a university dean in Basra has brought the issue of sexual harassmentin Iraq to the forefront of public discourse. Images of the dean engaged in inappropriateacts with a student in his office were widely circulated on social media,exposing a pattern of abuse of power and exploitation.

The widespread mediacoverage of the Basra University scandal has sparked public outrage and renewedcalls for stricter enforcement of existing laws and the development of newlegislation to protect women and girls.

Recently, theUniversity of Sumer confirmed the arrest of a professor on charges of sexuallyextorting female students in exchange for passing grades. A security source inDhi Qar province reported the arrest of the head of the Computer ScienceDepartment at University's College of Computer Science on sexual charges.

In a statement, theuniversity said, "We reject any harm to the reputation of the universityand its professors and fully support the legal and administrative proceduresfollowed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research."Considering the arrest of the is a "natural procedure within judicialregulations, based on a complaint and the existence of a prior dispute."

The universityconfirmed its support for judicial authority, stating, "We support thejudiciary in all its decisions, reaffirming that the accused is innocent untilproven guilty." It also announced the formation of an internal committeeto investigate the allegations and determine their validity, with appropriateactions to be taken based on the findings.