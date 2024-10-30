President Barzani receives Al-Samarrai: To avoid involvement in the Middle East conflicts

2024-10-30 13:15:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region’s President,Nechirvan Barzani, met with Muthanna Al-Samarrai, Iraqi MP and head of theAl-Azm parliamentary bloc.

According to a statement by Kurdistan’s presidency, “Mr.Al-Samarrai extended his congratulations to President Nechirvan Barzani for thesuccessful conduct of the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.”

The Kurdish presidency revealed that both partiesacknowledged the importance of ongoing dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad inaddressing various issues, adding, “They concurred that resolving these mattersis beneficial for all of Iraq and contributes to the stability of the entirecountry.”

The meeting also reiterated “political cooperation and thenecessity for Iraq to avoid becoming involved in the Middle East conflicts,”the statement concluded.