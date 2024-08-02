Iraq Restarts First Unit of Doura Gas Power Plant

2024-08-02 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, has announced the restart of the first unit of the Doura Gas Power Plant at the Midland Refineries Company (MRC), generating 18 MW of electricity to support the national grid. Efforts are ongoing to complete the second unit, which will add a similar capacity. The […]

