Kurdistan President congratulates Yazidis on Summer Festival

2024-08-02 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended hiscongratulations to Yazidis in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on theoccasion of the Yazidi summer festival.

In a statement, Barzani said, "On the occasion of the Yazidi summerfestival (Çelê Havînê), I extend my warmest congratulations to the Prince ofthe Yazidis, the members of the Yazidi Spiritual Council, and all our Yazidibrothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and all over the world. I wish them asafe and happy holiday."

Barzani added, "On this occasion, we once again reassure all ourYazidi citizens that we will always be their support and protector of theirrights and demands. We will do everything in our power in all fields to servethem. Happy holidays to everyone, and may you be well every year."

The Yazidis are a religious minority primarily residing in the KurdistanRegion of Iraq. They have a distinct religious tradition that combines elementsof Zoroastrianism, Islam, Christianity, and other faiths. The community hasfaced significant persecution, most notably from ISIS, which led to widespreaddisplacement and atrocities against the Yazidis.

The Yazidi summer festival, known as Çelê Havînê, is one of the mostimportant religious events for the community. It marks the peak of the summerseason and includes various religious rituals, community gatherings, andfestive celebrations.