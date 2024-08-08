2024-08-08 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Russian and Iraqi officials have held a meeting to finalize agreements aimed at enhancing transport cooperation between the two nations. The Russian side expressed gratitude for the approval of the draft agreement by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, indicating Russia's readiness to review and proceed with the signing. They emphasized Iraq's strategic […]

The post Russia targets Iraqi Transport Development first appeared on Iraq Business News.