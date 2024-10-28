Iraq Explores for Limestone and Gypsum

2024-10-28 05:50:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraq Geological Survey, part of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has started new exploration projects for limestone and gypsum reserves in Anbar and Nineveh provinces, respectively. In Abu Safia, Anbar, teams are searching for limestone deposits essential for cement production, while in Al-Salamiyah, Nineveh, efforts are focused on uncovering borcelanite […]

