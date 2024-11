Iraq Opens 2 New Pharmaceutical Factories

2024-11-04 05:01:08 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has inaugurated the Mansour and Mustaqbal pharmaceutical factories, supporting a national initiative to increase self-sufficiency in medicine production. The Mansour facility, now reactivated, will produce 14 million therapeutic syrups, 140 million tablets, and specialized treatments for cancer. The Mustaqbal facility will manufacture over 300 drug types, […]

