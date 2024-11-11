Dhi Qar political showdown: Governor faces impeachment amid scandal and accusations

2024-11-11 15:00:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Political tensions in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province have escalated, with the governor, Mortada Al-Ibrahimi, facing impeachment amid accusations of misconduct. What began as internalcouncil disputes have escalated into a full-blown crisis, marked by allegationsof financial misconduct, inappropriate appointments, and personal scandals, nowplaying out openly in the provincial capital of Nasiriyah.

MajorityBack Ouster

The conflicthas sharply divided Dhi Qar's political scene, with factions led by Al-Hashdal-Shaabi (PMF) commander Shibl al-Zaidi and Governor al-Ibrahimi at odds.Sources told Shafaq News that enough council members plan to vote to removeGovernor al-Ibrahimi.

According tothese sources, ten out of the 18 council members are expected to support thegovernor’s dismissal, with intense negotiations underway among political blocsto either block or delay the impeachment proceedings.

The Al-HikmaMovement (Wisdom), which backs al-Ibrahimi, strongly opposes his potentialousting via impeachment, viewing it as an “aggressive” tactic imposed bycertain factions within Dhi Qar and Baghdad.

ImpeachmentSet

Theprovincial council has scheduled Governor Murtada al-Ibrahimi’s questioning forNovember 12, with questions already officially submitted to his office, AhmedSalim, a member and spokesperson for the provincial council, confirmed toShafaq News, adding that “there are factions opposing the impeachment, some advocatingfor its postponement, and others supporting it, representing over a third ofthe council, as required by internal regulations,” Salim told Shafaq News,emphasizing that the impeachment process is moving forward without delay.

He urgedal-Ibrahimi to engage cooperatively with the council to help resolve thecrisis.

At a recentevent inaugurating new service projects, al-Ibrahimi called on council membersto set aside their differences and unify to “safeguard the significantachievements made collectively by the government and council.”

Days beforehis impeachment session, al-Ibrahimi reiterated the government's commitment toexpanding infrastructure, despite obstacles.

“Achievingpolitical stability is essential to any successful project implementation,” henoted.

Al-Ibrahimiposed pointed questions to the council, asking how the local government couldoperate effectively amid persistent dismissal threats. He defended hisdecisions, including supporting security forces against wanted individuals, pursuinglegal action against extortionists, and enhancing Dhi Qar’s reputation as asafe, attractive destination.

“Ourpriorities should focus on positive progress and backing every initiative thataids Dhi Qar’s development,” he said. “The province is on the brink of majorlocal and international opportunities, and we’re determined to make it Iraq’sleading region.”

Public FundsMisuse

Sourcesdetailed 14 allegations against al-Ibrahimi, most notably claims of severemisuse of public funds, raising concerns over the governor’s handling ofprovincial resources.

The sourcestold Shafaq News that prominent charges include the governor’s failure toestablish designated committees for creating an investment map, as well asmismanagement of 50 billion Iraqi dinars (about $38 million) allocated tomarshland areas. This funding, legally designated for only seven zones, wasallegedly redirected to 11 areas across the province.

The chargesalso claim that al-Ibrahimi disregarded council resolutions, illegally appointeddeputies and advisors, and failed to utilize officially appointed assistantswithin the provincial office, instead employing alternative personnel.

Additionalallegations, according to the sources, concern the governor’s procurement of 232024-model four-wheel-drive vehicles intended for engineering oversight, whichwere allegedly allocated to affiliates of the Al-Hikma Movement rather than thedesignated engineering departments.

Oneparticularly serious charge accuses al-Ibrahimi of overseeing the mistreatmentof council members during their detention, despite his direct involvement inthe related case.

Calls forStability

Localactivist Adnan Aziz commented on the political turmoil in Dhi Qar, stressingthat impeachment is a democratic process and a sign of a healthy politicalsystem.

Aziz toldShafaq News that “Dhi Qar’s political scene has taken a troubling turn that isunbecoming of the province and its leaders, undermining the city’s stability.”

He pointedto the accusations exchanged between the council and the governor, noting thatthey were fueled by a recent scandal involving an “unethical” video implicatinga local official, which Aziz described as an unfortunate new development forNasiriyah’s political landscape.

“It isentirely inappropriate for officials to engage in mutual accusations overunethical conduct,” he stated, urging for a swift resolution to these tensions.

Aziz calledfor efforts to stabilize the political environment, enabling the city to focuson development and realize its potential as an emerging tourist destination.