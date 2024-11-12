Kurdish leader Barzani hails late Danielle Mitterrand’s support for Kurdish cause

2024-11-12 11:55:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani praised the late Danielle Mitterrand, wife offormer French President François Mitterrand, for her enduring support of theKurdish cause.

In remarksdelivered, on Tuesday, at a ceremony marking the centennial of Mitterrand’sbirth, Barzani commemorated the woman known to Kurds as the “Mother of Kurds”for her empathy and solidarity.

“DanielleMitterrand was deeply aware of the suffering of the Kurdish people and was thefirst European woman I saw shed tears for Kurdistan,” Barzani said, adding thather compassion left a lasting impact on him.

Barzanirecounted that Mitterrand, despite narrowly surviving an assassination attemptby the Ba’ath regime during her post-uprising visit to the Kurdistan Region,went on to complete her itinerary, including a visit to Halabja.

“DanielleMitterrand’s dedication to the Kurdish cause and her efforts in internationalforums earned her immense respect. What we offer her in gratitude feels insufficientfor her legacy,” he concluded.

According toDanielle Mitterrand Fondation, the former first lady “supported a lot theKurdish people. She managed to raise awareness amongst the InternationalCommunity about the human rights violations in Kurdistan.”