2024-11-20 03:50:30 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): IBBC education conference to address Iraq's higher education strategy in skills and training. Education is becoming a significant topic in Iraq as the economy diversifies and expands, the country modernises and raises its economic ambitions and realises the potential of its growing youth population. Demography is driving the […]

The post IBBC Education Conference to address Iraq's Higher Ed. Strategy first appeared on Iraq Business News.