2024-11-21 20:20:33 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Canada's Sonoro Energy has announced the signing of a Heads of Agreement ("HOA") with TransAtlantic Petroleum LLC, a privately owned energy company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, to evaluate production investment opportunities in Iraq. Sonoro is chaired by Sara Akbar (pictured), co-founder of Kuwait Energy Company (KEC), which has had interests in Iraqi […]

The post New Iraq Oil Exploration Venture first appeared on Iraq Business News.