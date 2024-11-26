Iraqi Census: Key Findings

2024-11-26 04:30:51 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has announced the preliminary results of the 2024 Census, conducted last week. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, Iraq's population has reached 45,407,895, including foreigners and refugees. The population distribution shows 70.3% residing in urban areas and 29.7% in rural areas. Sudani highlighted that […]

