Hanwha Resumes Bismaya New City Project

2024-12-09 04:30:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiyya, has announced the signing of a pivotal addendum to the contract for the Bismaya Residential City project. The agreement focuses on: Implementing Infrastructure and Social Services: Ensuring essential facilities and public services in the city. Completing 70,560 Housing Units: Resuming […]

