In Damascus, life resumes without Assad

2024-12-11 02:00:02 - From: Al monitor

In Damascus, life is cautiously returning to normal as residents step out of their homes into a Syria transformed by the ousting of long-time president Bashar al-Assad.

"We were a little worried, but since Sunday, we are no longer afraid," said Lina al-Ostaz, referring to when the Syrian capital fell to a coalition of Islamist-led rebels.

The 11-day lightning offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allies ended over half a century of unchecked rule by the Assad dynasty.