Kurdistan Region President meets German Defense Minister to discuss regional security

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President of the Kurdistan Region, NechirvanBarzani, received German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and an accompanyingdelegation.

The delegation included members of the German federal parliament,military officials, and diplomats. From the Kurdish side, the meeting, attendedby Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Vice President of the Kurdistan Region, theMinister of Peshmerga Affairs, the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces, theGerman Ambassador to Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government’srepresentative in Germany.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency said the discussions covered“recent developments in Syria and their implications for the Global Coalition’santi-ISIS mission, as well as the broader situation in Iraq.”

Both sides also explored bilateral relations between Germany, Iraq, andthe Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani expressed “deep gratitude for Germany’s ongoingsupport to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly its role in combatingISIS and aiding the unification of Peshmerga forces.” He also acknowledgedGermany’s humanitarian assistance, especially to minority groups such as theYazidis.

In turn, Minister Pistorius reaffirmed Germany’s commitment tostrengthening cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across variousfields. He also expressed satisfaction with the contributions of German forcesstationed in the region and emphasized their continued mission.

“The discussion extended to topics such as the Kurdistan Region’sparliamentary elections, efforts to form a new government, and relationsbetween Erbil and Baghdad, along with other matters of mutual interest.” Thestatement added.