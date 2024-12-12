KRG Health Minister attends Arab Health Ministers meeting in Baghdad

2024-12-12 12:06:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Minister of Health,Saman Hussein Mohammed, arrived in Baghdad on Thursday to participate in the61st session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, Mohammed was receivedupon arrival by Wael al-Kubaisi, General Director of the Baghdad-Karkh HealthDepartment.

The executive bureau of the Arab Health Ministers Council convened onWednesday in the Iraqi capital to begin discussions on pressing health andhumanitarian issues across the Arab world.

The agenda includes decisions and recommendations addressing healthcrises in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan.

Additionally, the meeting aims to enhance Arab cooperation to develophealthcare systems, unify efforts to improve the regional health sector andaddress other critical topics.