Kurdistan Region President congratulates Saudi Arabia on 2034 World Cup hosting

2024-12-12 11:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended hiscongratulations to Saudi Arabia for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two HolyMosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the leadership and people of theKingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034,”Barzani said on X.

Barzani praised the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman insecuring the milestone, describing it as a reflection of Saudi Arabia'sprominent standing regionally and internationally.