2024-12-13 05:01:21 - From: Iraq Business News

Does Iraq Have A Digital Economy? In a world constantly advancing technologically and emphasizing the importance of digital skills, Iraq has begun its journey toward digital transformation. The country is gradually building its infrastructure and enacting laws and regulations to reflect current technological changes. As Iraq embarks on this path, it is crucial to assess […]

The post Does Iraq have a Digital Economy? first appeared on Iraq Business News.