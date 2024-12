WFP Iraq Country Brief, November 2024

2024-12-25 04:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

In Numbers 10,541 people assisted in November 2024 USD 359,270 cash-based transfers made in November 2024 USD 11.1 million six months (December 2024 - May 2025) net funding requirements Operational Updates General Food Assistance WFP assisted 2,084 beneficiaries (499 households) in the Al Jad'ah1 camp in Ninewa Governorate with e-vouchers for food commodities. Furthermore, WFP […]

