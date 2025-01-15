President Barzani, US Envoy focus on resolving Erbil-Baghdad issues

2025-01-15 17:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, thePresident of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani met with Victoria Taylor,the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran at the Bureau of Near EasternAffairs, along with her accompanying delegation, to discuss key regional anddomestic issues.

According to a statement bythe Kurdish Presidency, the meeting, held in Erbil, focused on strengthening USrelations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the dynamics betweenErbil and Baghdad.

Discussions also covered“ongoing efforts” to form a new cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government(KRG), the political landscape in Iraq, and developments in Syria and thebroader region.

Both parties emphasized theimportance of “resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad in alignment withthe Constitution, legal frameworks, and existing agreements.”

They underscored the need to“uphold peace and stability” in the region while refraining from engaging inthe tensions and conflicts in the Middle East.

Earlier today, Taylor met withKurdish leader Masoud Barzani at his residence in Saladin Resort, Erbil, wherethey discussed political and security developments, as well as the latestupdates on Iraq, the region, and Syria.