US praises Leader Barzani's efforts to unify Kurdish Parties

2025-01-15 17:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, VictoriaTaylor, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran in the Bureau of NearEastern Affairs, praised Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's efforts in dispatchinghis special envoy to Syria to engage with Kurdish parties.

Barzani received Taylor at hisresidence in Saladin Resort, Erbil, where they discussed political and securitydevelopments, as well as the latest updates on Iraq, the region, and Syria,according to a statement.

During the meeting, Taylorreaffirmed the United States' support for Barzani's initiatives, describingthem as “key to bringing Kurdish parties closer together and promotingstability in Syria and the region.”

The US official also welcomed theongoing negotiations among political parties and urged “swift action towardforming the new cabinet in the Kurdistan Region.”

Other subjects of discussionincluded the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government and thefederal government, efforts to resolve disputes, the potential resurgence ofterrorism, and the importance of maintaining stability in Iraq and the region.