Koran burner shot dead in Sweden

2025-01-30 14:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A man who repeatedly burnt the Koran in 2023 in Sweden, sparking outrage in Muslim countries, has been shot dead, media reported Thursday as police confirmed a man died in a shooting the day before.

A Stockholm court was due to rule on Thursday whether Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Korans at a slew of protests, was guilty of inciting ethnic hatred.

It postponed the ruling until February 3, saying that "because Salwan Momika has died, more time is needed."

