Kurdish PM Barzani, PUK's Talabani to meet in Erbil on Sunday

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region PrimeMinister Masrour Barzani and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader BafelTalabani are set to meet in Erbil on Sunday to discuss “important” politicalissues, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Saturday.

KRG Spokesperson Peshwa Horamanisaid, “The talks will address the formation of a new government, the politicalsituation in the Region, preparations for upcoming political changes, futuresteps, alongside discussions on Kurdistan’s relations with other politicalforces.”

This meeting will follow a series ofnegotiations between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as theyattempt to resolve the ongoing political impasse over government formation,with the current government in caretaker status since its mandate ended in 2022.