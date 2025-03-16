Iraq Advances Gas Pipeline Project to Support Power Plants

2025-03-16 05:20:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil is progressing with the implementation of a dry gas pipeline to support power generation, following directives from Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani. Dr. Ezzat Saber Ismail, Deputy Minister for Gas Affairs, along with Ali Ward Hammoud, Director General of the State Company […]

