On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: Kurdistan President calls for justice and recognition

2025-03-16 11:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sundaycommemorated the 37th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack, calling onthe Iraqi government and international community to fulfill their commitmentsto the survivors.

The Halabja massacre, carried out by Saddam Hussein’s regime on March16, 1988, remains one of the deadliest chemical attacks in history, killingthousands—mostly women and children—and leaving many others with severe healthconditions that persist to this day.

"In remembrance of the chemical attack on Halabja, we honor thememory of over 5,000 martyrs and pay tribute to all the fallen heroes ofKurdistan who sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom," Barzanisaid in an official statement.

He described the chemical assault, which killed more than 5,000 victims as"not merely a crime but a devastating chapter in a broader narrative ofgenocide aimed at eradicating the people of Kurdistan, whose only transgressionwas the pursuit of their rightful claim to life and liberty."

Halabja, according to Barzani, is considered as a global symbol of theoppression. “In a just world, this singular tragedy would suffice toacknowledge the rightful claims of the people of Kurdistan," he added.

The Kurdish President renewed calls for justice and reparations for thevictims of Halabja and the Anfal campaign, stressing the necessity for theIraqi government to fulfill its legal and moral obligations to the victims, aswell as taking all necessary steps to elevate Halabja to provincial status.

"Our commitment to the victims of Halabja and all martyrs ofKurdistan, along with our efforts to secure a brighter future for everyone, canonly be realized through collaboration, understanding, and a joint effort touphold the rights of the people of Kurdistan," he concluded.