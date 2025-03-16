On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: PM urges Iraq to recognize Halabja tragedy

2025-03-16 11:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday urged theIraqi government to fulfill its constitutional and legal obligations incompensating the families of victims of the 1988 Halabja chemical attack.

"Although some of the perpetrators of this crime have been broughtto justice, this great tragedy remains a deep and unhealed wound even after 37years," PM Barzani said in a statement marking the anniversary of theattack.

He stressed the importance of raising global awareness about thegenocide against the people of Kurdistan, including Halabja and the Anfalcampaign, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting the families ofvictims.

PM Barzani criticized Baghdad’s "failure to meet its constitutionaland legal responsibilities" in compensating the families of Halabjavictims and those affected by the Anfal campaign. "Regrettably, the Iraqiparliament has yet to finalize the process of granting Halabja provincialstatus," he added, urging authorities to accelerate the recognition ofHalabja as a province.

The Halabja massacre occurred on March 16, 1988, when Saddam Hussein’sregime launched a chemical attack on the city, killing more than 5,000civilians, mostly women and children, and leaving thousands with lifelonghealth complications.