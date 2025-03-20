President Barzani celebrates Newroz, pledges constitutional dialogue with Baghdad

2025-03-20 17:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani,extended his warmest congratulations to the Kurdish people worldwide on theoccasion of Newroz and the Kurdish New Year.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated all components of the Kurdish peopleon this occasion, saying, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the proudfamilies of martyrs, to the heroic Peshmerga, and to the security forces. Iwish everyone a happy and safe holiday filled with joy and tranquility.”

He described Newroz as "a symbol offreedom, renewal, and rebirth, a holiday of hope, will, resurgence, resilience,and a look towards a better future."

Barzani added that, just as the flame of Newroz has inspired the Kurdishpeople throughout history, it today calls for unity, understanding, andcooperation to protect constitutional and federal rights, as well as thepolitical entity of the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani also addressed recentdevelopments, noting that Newroz arrives at a time when both the region and theworld are facing sensitive circumstances.

He emphasized that overcoming these challenges successfully requires jointefforts and constructive dialogue among political parties and components withinthe Kurdistan Region and with Baghdad, to ensure the strengthening ofdemocracy, justice, and human rights.

Furthermore, the President highlighted thatpeace and a peaceful approach are the greatest strength and best path for theKurds and the people of Kurdistan, urging “Kurds and all Kurds in Kurdistan tostrengthen their faith in peace and their peaceful approach,” emphasizing that"the demands of the people of Kurdistan are highly just, and peaceprovides the right environment to clarify these demands."

He added that the peaceful approach advances the Kurdish cause globally, andthat the global political trend towards peace aligns with the interests of thepeace-loving Kurdish people.

Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regionis committed to the culture and values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, andacceptance of others, emphasizing that the region will remain, as always, asource of security and stability in the region.

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’scontinued offering of friendship and cooperation to all components of Iraq, aswell as to regional and international countries, for a future filled withpeace, stability, and prosperity for all, where the life, dignity, and rightsof all are protected.

On the relationship with the federalgovernment, Barzani once again stressed “our commitment to the constitution asthe basis for resolving all disputes through dialogue and mutualunderstanding,” stating that the stability, prosperity, and progress of Iraqdepend on respecting the constitutional rights of all its components and thetrue implementation of the federal system.

He also noted that the Presidency of theKurdistan Region is closely aware of the difficulties and living conditions ofthe region's citizens, emphasizing that "improving their living conditionsis a top priority for all institutions in the region."

Barzaniconcluded his statement: “With the arrival of Newroz, we renew our hopes thatthese difficulties will pass, and we will not surrender. Together, we will moveforward with hope and optimism towards a better future.”