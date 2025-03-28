Kurdistan oil export crisis: No payment agreement in sight

2025-03-28 23:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Negotiations to resume Kurdish oil exportsthrough the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline have stalled, two sources confirmed onFriday.

The discussions, which began in late February, have yet toresolve the nearly two-year halt in crude flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region toTurkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

Oil companies involved in the talks are unwilling to resumeshipments without clear assurances from Baghdad.

Apicorp, a consortium of eight firms operating in Kurdistan,has stressed that exports will not restart unless the federal governmentguarantees the continuation of existing contracts and ensures payment for bothpast and future deliveries.

Meanwhile, pressure from Washington on Iraq to restore theflow of oil continues, as part of a broader effort to curb Iranian crudeexports.

Last month, the US administration warned Iraq that failureto restart the shipments could result in sanctions.