Maysan Refinery Expansion: Iraq's Capacity to Reach 1.54m bpd

2025-04-01 04:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has announced that Iraq's refining capacity will soon reach 1,542,000 barrels per day (bpd) following the expansion of key refineries. During a visit to Maysan province, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Maysan [Missan] Refinery Development Project, which will increase its capacity from 40,000 to 110,000 bpd. He […]

