Al-Sulaymaniyah Police on “Eid al-Fitr”: readiness, strict plan

2025-03-28 20:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah PoliceCommand announced on Friday that a heightened security plan will be in placeduring the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The Police Command added that theplan will focus on securing public areas and high-population zones, including ongoingsearch and inspection operations to apprehend wanted individuals andlawbreakers.

In a statement, the police confirmedthat the plan encompasses protecting citizens, places of worship, and religiousshrines. Additionally, increased security will be provided for markets,commercial centers, restaurants, parks, and amusement areas, which typicallysee a surge in visitors during the holiday.

Protection will also be intensifiedaround cemeteries and burial sites, which attract significant numbers of visitorsduring this time.

The police command noted that seniorsecurity leaders would be on the ground, leading their units in directsupervision of the plan’s implementation.

In addition, the plan will includefield inspections to track criminals and lawbreakers, with an emphasis onenhancing efforts to combat organized crime.

Furthermore, emergency responseunits, including patrols, fire crews, and ambulances, will be stationed nearpublic and recreational areas to ensure a swift response to any emergencies.

Plainclothes intelligence teams willalso be deployed to monitor negative behaviors and address them according tolegal procedures.

Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Command confirmed thatall security forces have been on alert since Thursday, and will maintain theheightened security measures until after the holiday to ensure the stability ofthe province.