Truck drivers protest over Kurdistan-Diyala customs point delays

2025-03-22 13:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dozens of truck drivers staged a protest atthe Pawa Mahmoud customs checkpoint between Al-Sulaymaniyah and Diyala,demanding an end to prolonged delays.

According to eyewitnesses, truck drivers transporting goods from theKurdistan Region via Al-Sulaymaniyah and Kalar gathered at the checkpoint nearKhanaqin, voicing frustration over extended waiting times and stringentsecurity procedures.

Protesters called on authorities to ease restrictions and facilitatemovement, arguing that the delays disrupt supply chains and increaseoperational costs as they attempt to reach Diyala, Baghdad, and otherprovinces.