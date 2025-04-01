On Akitu festival: President Barzani emphasizes peaceful coexistence for Kurdistan

2025-04-01 11:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations on the occasionof the Akitu festival, which marks the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year 6775.

"Akitu is a historic occasionfor a valuable civilization, with deep cultural and human roots from one of theoldest components of our region, which have contributed since the dawn ofhistory to the development of the region's civilization and the preservation ofits diversity," Barzani stated.

On this occasion, the Kurdishpresident reaffirmed his ongoing commitment to protecting rights and freedoms,promoting a culture of pluralism, peaceful coexistence, tolerance, andacceptance of others among all the religious and ethnic components of Kurdistan.

"Let this year's Akitu be a newopportunity to strengthen love, shared life, and mutual respect among allcomponents, and a source of hope for a better future full of progress, safety,and peace," he added.

About Akitu

The Akitu festival, one of theoldest recorded celebrations, was the New Year festival in ancient Mesopotamia.Originating with the Sumerians, it marked the spring equinox and the sowing ofbarley. The ancient Semitic people who inhabited ancient Iraq chose to call it"Akitu," believed to have originated from the Sumerian word"Akiti" or "Akítu," meaning barley, emphasizing theagricultural significance of the festival. Later adopted by the Babylonians andAssyrians, it honored the supreme god Marduk and his son Nabû.

The festival, held in the month of Nisannu (April), spanned several days andincluded rituals, prayers, and processions. A highlight was the recitation ofthe Babylonian creation epic, Enûma Eliš, symbolizing the renewal of life andcosmic order.