Over 53,000 tourists visited Zakho in 223, official reveals

2024-01-03 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Tourism Department within the Independent Administration of Zakho confirmed on Wednesday that the number of tourists visiting the city during the year 2023 reached approximately 53,000 tourists, highlighting upcoming initiatives, including the completion of the Zakho Corniche project.

During a press conference held at the department's headquarters, Zakho's Tourism Director, Jiayi Amin, stated, "The number of tourists visiting Zakho for tourism purposes reached 52,600 during the year 2023."

Amin further detailed, "The number of tourists who participated in the New Year's celebration, which lasted for ten days, exceeded 97,000 tourists coming from the provinces of the region, as well as from other Iraqi provinces and Turkey."

"Zakho's administration achieved its goals during this year by revitalizing the tourism sector and attracting visitors to the region, especially after the unfortunate incident of the bombing in Barkhy Resort, which resulted in the deaths of numerous tourists."