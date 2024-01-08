Masoud Barzani bids farewell to outgoing French ambassador to Iraq

2024-01-08 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalliere, have met to discuss the political situation in Iraq and the region, a readout by the former's headquarters said.

The meeting came as Chevalliere was ending his term as ambassador. He expressed his pleasure at meeting Barzani and thanked him for his role and continued support during his time in Iraq.

The two statesmen discussed the recent events in Iraq and the region, and exchanged views on the overall situation.

Barzani thanked Chevalliere for his role in building good relations with all Iraqi and Kurdish parties and wished him success in his new mission.

On the situation in Iraq, the two sides stressed the need for the Iraqi federal government to protect the country's security and rule of law.