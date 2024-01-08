PM Barzani reiterates commitment to federalism in a meeting with outgoing ambassador

2024-01-08 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, on Monday bid farewell to Eric Chevalier, the outgoing French Ambassador to Iraq, an official press release said.

"We thanked the Ambassador for their work with the Kurdistan Regional Government to further develop our bilateral relations," he said.

Ambassador Chevalier, according to the press release, "expressed his appreciation for the strong cooperation and coordination with the KRG, highlighting the effective partnership with his country's embassy and consulate."