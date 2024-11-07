Kurdistan President, UK Ambassador discuss government formation and regional stability

2024-11-07 14:20:57 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of theKurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the British Ambassador to Iraq,Stephen Hitchen, stressing the importance of political cooperation to form theupcoming government in the region.

According to a statement from the KurdishPresidency, the two sides discussed therecent Kurdish elections, UK-Iraq relations, Kurdistan's ties with Baghdad, andregional developments.

The British Ambassador congratulated PresidentBarzani and the Kurdish people on “the success of the parliamentary elections,”commending “the smooth process of the vote.”

“Both sides agreed on the need for cooperationbetween political factions and the steps necessary to form the next governmentin the Kurdistan Region.”

The two leaders also reaffirmed their shareddesire to strengthen UK-Iraq and UK-Kurdistan relations, while discussing “theimplications of the volatile situation in the Middle East and the importance ofpreventing Iraq from becoming embroiled in the conflict.”

The meeting was attended by the British ConsulGeneral to the Kurdistan Region.