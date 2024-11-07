Kurdistan Region's minority components offer support for swift government formation

2024-11-07 14:20:57 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the ethnicand religious groups in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, renewed theircall during a meeting for a review and amendment of the Kurdistan Election Law,including an increase in the quota seats.

Following the meeting, Minister ofRegional Affairs for Minority Components, Aiden Marouf, held a pressconference, saying, "We met with these components after the elections andthe identification of representatives."

"We call for the formation of anew government as soon as possible," he added. "We are ready toprovide any assistance needed for this purpose."

In October, the Kurdistan Regionheld legislative elections for its sixth parliamentary session, resulting invictories for the two main traditional parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party(KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

However, the winning parties in the Regionhave yet to start negotiations to form the new government, despite bothexpressing their readiness.