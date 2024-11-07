President Barzani meets with EU official: Kurdistan's “well-organized” elections on the table

2024-11-07 15:15:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the KurdistanRegion, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Head of the European Union (EU) LiaisonOffice in the Kurdistan Region, Radu Butum.

According to a statement from the Region's Presidency, themeeting discussed the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, the next stepsfor forming the new government, the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraqwith the European Union, and issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Butum congratulated the Region on the success of theparliamentary elections, noting, “Based on our assessment, the electoralprocess was both successful and well-organized.”

Both sides emphasized the importance of expandingcooperation between EU countries, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularlyin areas vital to Iraq and the Region that could help strengthen institutions.

“The meeting also addressed the risks and repercussions ofthe unstable situation in the Middle East, along with other issues of mutualconcern,” as per the statement.