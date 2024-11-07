2024-11-07 15:55:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In a ceremony at Iraq's giant Al Faw Grand Port in Basra on Thursday, South Korea's Daewoo has handed over five new berths to the Iraqi state. The port is a key part of the planned Development Road project, which will connect the Persian Gulf with the Mediterranean Sea via Iraq and […]

The post Al Faw Grand Port: Five Berths formally Handed Over to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.