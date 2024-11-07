ECCI sounds alarm on “trade paralysis” from Iraqi federal decisions

2024-11-07 16:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce andIndustry (ECCI), along with a group of Kurdish business leaders andindustrialists, warned of a looming "paralysis" in the KurdistanRegion's trade sector, stemming from recent decisions by the Iraqi federalgovernment.

At a press conference attended by several Kurdish businessleaders in Erbil, ECCI President Kaylan Haji Saeed stressed that the obstaclesimposed at border crossings would have severe repercussions for traders andbusiness owners in the Kurdistan Region. Saeed also called for imported goodsdestined for areas under federal government control to pass through the KurdistanRegion’s border points smoothly.

He added, “These obstacles were put by Federal PrimeMinister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, so request him to listen to the demands oftraders and cancel the decisions that affect the flow of trade and commerce.”

Saeed further highlighted federal decisions that impede thework of Kurdistan Region traders, including "the rejection of work permits issued by theKurdistan Regional Government (KRG)", a move he claimed contradicts Iraq'sconstitution and commercial laws.

The Iraqi government recently barred goods from theKurdistan Region from entering central and southern Iraq. Kurdish traders havecomplained that they are often required to pay bribes and extra fees to cleartheir goods.