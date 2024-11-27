Turkiye tightens military grip on PKK-controlled area in northern Iraq

2024-11-27 22:25:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkiye's Defense Ministry announced that itsforces have encircled an area in northern Iraq under the control of theKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), intensifying its military campaign against thegroup.

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Our soldiers have establisheda military cordon around the Zap region, controlled by the PKK,"emphasizing Ankara’s determination to "eliminate the PKK at its sourcethrough swift, targeted, and continuous operations."

The Zap region has long been a focal point for Turkish militarycampaigns aimed at neutralizing PKK fighters, as part of Ankara’s broaderstrategy to secure its borders and dismantle the group’s regionalstrongholds.

PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and theEU, has been active across multiple countries in the region, including Syria,Iraq, and Iran.