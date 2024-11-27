Kurdistan President, UK Interior Minister discuss human trafficking, organized crime

2024-11-27 22:25:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met withthe British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in Erbil.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meetingfocused on “enhancing relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and theUnited Kingdom, with an emphasis on strengthening cooperation in security,combating transnational crimes, human trafficking, money laundering,cybercrime, and illegal migration.”

President Barzani highlighted “the importance of internationalcollaboration to address global security and humanitarian challenges,” andcommended the UK for its role “in supporting regional stability and aidingKurdistan in advancing its security and administrative capabilities.”

In turn, Cooper congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the successfulconduct of its parliamentary elections and expressed gratitude for its role as“a strategic partner in promoting regional security.”

Discussions also covered the formation of the new Kurdish government,addressing Iraq-Kurdistan disputes under the constitution, the threat of ISIS,and developments in the Middle East, alongside other mutual interests.