Kurdistan Peshmerga Ministry and US discuss reforms and regional security

2025-01-15 14:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region held ahigh-level meeting on Wednesday with a US military delegation to discussstrategies for reforming and restructuring the Peshmerga forces.

According to a statement from the ministry, the meeting took place atthe Kurdistan Region Presidency and was attended by key officials, includingSheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Vice President of the Kurdistan Region; ShoreshIsmail, Minister of Peshmerga; Abdul Khaliq Babiri, Deputy Minister; and Lt.Gen. Issa Uzair, Chief of Staff.

The US delegation was led by Major General Kevin Leahy, Commander ofCoalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, alongside other senior officers.

The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation between the KurdistanRegion and the US to advance the reform and reorganization of the Peshmergaforces. The participants reviewed recent progress in the reform process andaddressed the obstacles hindering its implementation.

According to the statement, the meeting also outlined future steps toensure the successful execution of the reforms, with both sides reaffirmingtheir commitment to joint efforts. Broader regional developments and securityissues were also discussed as part of the dialogue.